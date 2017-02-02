‘Most carefree dude on campus’

Nathan,

I got to know you for about half a year.

During that timeframe …

We stumbled on a homeless guy masturbating in Ablah. Never forget.

We heatedly argued — multiple times — about who would get to interview the cute girl for a story.

We always supported each other’s Trump hate-posts on Facebook, and, dare I say it, we made a damn good tag-team.

You assuredly took the throne as vape king of Elliott Hall — maybe switch it up from the cereal flavor some time, though.

You were always the happiest, most carefree dude on campus — just look at that baby face.

You shaped The Sunflower, and me, more than you knew.

God works in mysterious ways. What we wouldn’t do to have you back, man.