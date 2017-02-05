Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

The Shockers are back in first place after defeating Illinois State 86-45.

Selena Favela and Brian HayesFebruary 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 29 Photos
Brian Hayes

WSU fans get hype for the TV cameras before the game against the Illinois State Redbirds. (Feb. 4, 2017)

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
PHOTOS: Twenty One Pilots play to sold-out crowd in Intrust Bank Arena
PHOTOS: Twenty One Pilots play to sold-out crowd in Intrust Bank Arena
PHOTOS: ‘No Ban No Wall’ rally
PHOTOS: ‘No Ban No Wall’ rally
PHOTOS: No rest at Springfest
PHOTOS: No rest at Springfest
PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis
PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot
Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot
Shockers survive second half scare at Drake
Shockers survive second half scare at Drake
Shockers barely blow by Bradley
Shockers barely blow by Bradley
Wichita ready to support high-profile basketball tournament
Wichita ready to support high-profile basketball tournament
PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis
PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis
  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Twenty One Pilots play to sold-out crowd in Intrust Bank Arena

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Campus

    PHOTOS: ‘No Ban No Wall’ rally

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: No rest at Springfest

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers dismantle Drake with 13 scorers

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Arts & Culture

    ‘Tis the season for tattoos

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Dining

    Food trucks worth your food bucks

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Dining

    Central Standard Brewing is brewing up success

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State blasts past Southern Nazarene 87–57

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

    Columns

    Xocoveza is loco in the cabeza