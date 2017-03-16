SGA no-confidence vote count
The following is the vote count of Wichita State Student Senate’s Wed., Feb. 15, 2017
“Vote Of No Confidence In Wichita State University President John Bardo.”
Senators in favor of the resolution: 20
Fayez Alruwaili
Tracia Banuelos
Randy Barbour
India Belsford
Sandra Carlo
Timothy Dodd
Aadhar Jain
Nibras Karim
Katie Kelly
Zubair Khan
Xan Mattek
Kavya Natesan
Qian Qian Ng
Debbie Ojeda
Ricky Oshakuade
Kyler Sanders
Demetrius Sterling
Anna Turosak
Stella Yang
Umair Zoumy
Senators opposed to the resolution: 4
Dan Corrieri
Garin Egerton
Brayden Hosman
Brandon Jackson
Senators who abstained: 7
Paige Hungate
Sydney Kalscheur
Kylen Lawless
Luke Mohr
Paul Raymond
Walter Wright
