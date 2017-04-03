Top five items to have on your registry

Slow cooker:

The best appliance that you can have in your kitchen is a slow cooker. There is nothing more versatile and easy to use than a slow cooker. It is incredibly helpful for those with busy lifestyles, you can start dinner before you leave in the morning and come home to a finished meal at the end of the day, and the leftovers make a great lunch for the next day.

Dinnerware set:

A dinnerware set is something that you are most likely going to use every single day. Make sure to register for a set that is dishwasher and microwave safe as well as BPA free and will be sturdy enough to hold up to daily use, but is also nice enough to use when company comes over.

Vacuum cleaner:

A vacuum cleaner is a necessary item to have in any home. You don’t want your friends and family to be avoiding your home because it is such a mess. Vacuums can also be pricey, so it is a good idea to include one on your registry so a friend or family member, or maybe multiple friends and family members, can help you out with this expense.

Tool kit:

Every home needs a tool kit. Even a very simple one with just the basics (hammer, wrench, pliers, screwdriver with multiple bits) will do. A simple tool kit can save you a lot of money and time in the long run as you can fix little problems that arise yourself. Even if you are renting, you don’t want to have to call the landlord or a repair person for every simple thing.

Thank you notes and stamps:

You are going to need thank you notes and stamps to thank all your friends and family for the wonderful gifts they got you, so why not register for a nice set of thank you notes? This is also a very good idea if you have a lot of college age friends on your guest list that might be on a budget and don’t have a lot to spend on a gift for you, but also want to show their love for you. It is a good idea to have items on your registry that span all price tiers so everyone you invite can choose the right gift for their budget.