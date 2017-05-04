Year in Review — Photos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Matt Crow Wichita State President John Bardo speaks during a press conference announcing Wichita State’s acceptance into the American Athletic Conference. (April 7, 2017)
Hannah Roberts The Shockers, led by coach Marshall, celebrate their win by teaching the crowd their chant. (March 5, 2017)
Hannah Roberts The Shockers lift their MVC Tournament trophy. (March 5, 2017)
Hannah Roberts Head coach Gregg Marshall gestures to the fans. Marshall made a point to turn to each side of the arena and thank the fans for their support. (March 5, 2017)
Hannah Roberts Sydney Sissell gets a kiss from one of the pugs outside the Rhatigan Student Center during Pet-A-Pug presented by the Student Activities Council on Monday from 11-1 p.m. The pugs were brought to campus by Wichita Pug Rescue, Inc. One of the dogs is available for adoption while the rest are either permanent fosters or owned by volunteers. (May 1, 2017)
Brian Hayes SGA President Joseph Shepard and President-elect Paige Hungate hug after the announcement of her SGA election victory in the RSC. (April 5, 2017)
Selena Favela Tom James plays the banjo and sings to a group of children during the refugee solidarity gathering held Sunday afternoon at the airport. (Jan. 29, 2017)
Brian Hayes Brenda mai gets a temporary tattoo at the TOMS One Day Without Shoes event on the north patio of the RSC. (April 25, 2017)
Selena Favela Protesters raise American flags during the refugee solidarity gathering held at the airport Sunday afternoon. (Jan. 29, 2017)
Hannah Roberts Sana Malik holds her daughter Inaya, 3, at the “No Ban, No Wall” peace rally held on Tuesday afternoon at Wichita State. Malik is an adjunct faculty member and advisor to the Muslim Student Association. “At this time there is so much hateful rhetoric on many different levels. It’s a really important time to try and unify people based on the common humanity that we share. I believe the country was founded on the principles of justice and equality, and that is what we will continue to stand up and fight for.” (Jan. 31, 2017)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.