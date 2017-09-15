Men’s basketball’s first AAC conference schedule, TV appearances released

Close File-Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie (32) gives a celebratory yell. Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts File-Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie (32) gives a celebratory yell.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The 2017-2018 Wichita State Men’s Basketball conference schedule was released Friday morning.

Eight non-conference games and all 18 conference games are set to air on national television.

Joining the American Athletic Conference gives Wichita State more exposure to a national audience. Half of WSU’s 30 regular season games will be shown on either CBS, ESPN or ESPN2. Five games will be on ESPNU, six on CBS Sports Network, and five others will be aired on local stations.

This season, more than 150 AAC men’s basketball games will be nationally televised. Ninety-seven such games will be shown on ESPN or CBS Sports.

CBS will carry Wichita State’s conference season opener at UConn on Dec. 30 as well as their regular season finale against Cincinnati on March 4 at Charles Koch Arena. Both games have an 11 a.m. tip time.

The Shockers will face SMU, the 2016-2017 conference champions, twice. The first meeting will be on Jan. 17 at Koch Arena, followed by a Feb 24 road matchup. SMU won the conference title with a record of 17-1, losing their one game by two points to regular season runner-up, Cincinatti.

Another notable opponent will be UCONN, who has won the NCAA championship four times since 1999. Along with their regular season-opening matchup, WSU will face UCONN on Feb. 10 at Koch Arena.

The network-televised finale will be against Cincinnati.The Bearcats (30-6 in 2016-17) and Shockers (31-5) are both expected to begin the year in the top-25.

WSU doesn’t face Cincinnati until relatively late in the season. Their first meeting is on Feb. 18, and they square off again on March 4.

WSU will face another former MVC member, Tulsa, which was a member fromn 1935 to 1996. Last season, Tulsa went 15-17 overall, with a 8-10 conference record. The two former-MVC teams will meet twice, on Jan. 13 and Jan 28.

The official GoShockers released schedule is below:

2017-18 Wichita State Men’s Basketball Schedule

All-Times Central, Home games in BOLD CAPS

Sat. Nov. 4 — HENDERSON STATE (exhibition), 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Fri., Nov. 10 — UMKC, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Mon. Nov. 13 — COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON, 8 p.m. [CBSSN]

Mon. Nov. 20 — vs. California %, 4:30 p.m. [ESPN2]

Tue. Nov. 21 — vs. Marquette or VCU %, 12:30 p.m. [ESPN] or 3 p.m. [ESPN2]

Wed. Nov. 22 — vs. Chaminade/LSU/Michigan/Notre Dame %, TBA [ESPN2 or ESPNU]

Tue. Nov. 28 — SAVANNAH STATE, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Sat. Dec. 2 — at Baylor, 1 p.m. [ESPNU]

Tue. Dec. 5 — SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Sat. Dec 9 — at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. [ESPN2]

Sat. Dec. 16 — ^ OKLAHOMA, 6 p.m. [ESPNU]

Tue. Dec 19 — ARKANSAS STATE, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Fri. Dec. 22 — FLORIDA GULF COAST

Sat. Dec. 30 — at UConn*, 11 a.m. [CBS}

Thu. Jan 4 — HOUSTON*, 6 or 8 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Sun. Jan. 7 — USF*, 3 p.m. [CBSSN]

Thu. Jan. 11 — at East Carolina*, 8 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Sat. Jan. 13 — at Tulsa*, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wed. Jan. 17 — SMU*, 6 p.m. [ESPNU]

Sat. Jan. 20 — at Houston*, 11 a.m. [ESPNU]

Thu. Jan. 25 — UCF*, 8 p.m. [ESPN2]

Sun. Jan. 28 — TULSA*, 5 p.m. [CBSSN]

Thu. Feb. 1 — at Temple*, 6 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Tue. Feb. 6 — at Memphis*, 8 p.m. [CBSSN]

Sat. Feb. 10 — UCONN*, TBA [ESPN or ESPN2]

Thu. Feb. 15 — TEMPLE*, 6 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Sun. Feb. 18 — at Cincinnati*, 3 p.m. [ESPN]

Wed. Feb. 21 — TULANE*, 6:30 p.m. [CBSSN]

Sat. Feb. 24 — at SMU*, 1 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Thu. Mar. 1 — at UCF*, 6 p.m. [ESPN]

Sun. Mar. 4 — CINCINNATI*, 11 a.m. [CBS]

% = Maui Jim Maui Invitational (Maui, Hawaii)

! = at INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, Kan.)

* = American Athletic Conference game