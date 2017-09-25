Letter to the Editor — I love you more, Wichita State

Loving the university doesn’t mean that you can’t call it out for its wrongdoings. Serving as the student body vice president last year, I’ve become more aware of how Wichita State values its image over its students. I’ve realized how a failing system requires everyone a responsibility to listen, learn, and lead towards bettering such a system. But what do I love about this university?

I love how the SGA president has a hard time realizing that she contributes to a racist society. I get it, it’s unsettling, but “we’re all human” doesn’t mean you’re not a racist one.

I love how Lou Heldman said last spring that the university has “moved on” from the 2015 chapel controversy.

I love how Andy Schlapp ordered the Heskett Center staff to take down the gender-neutral shower banner for the space done to support transgender students.

I love how Teri Hall can suggest Muslim students use a janitor’s closet to wash their feet, lie about it, and still some believe that this disgusting suggestion was taken out of context (don’t worry, I have the recording and will release soon).

I love how Teri Hall’s response to a black student allegedly being called the n-word was only “oh” as she proceeded to go get leftover food from the SGA banquet, take a seat with others, and ask “what really happened?”

I love how Teri Hall’s former boss said that she could better herself by “listening to others more” when at last year’s NASPA conference. She should be listening and maybe learning to not be online shoe shopping during the student fee’s committee meeting.

I love how Tony Vizzini spends KBOR meetings looking for items to add to his Star Wars collection.

I love how flustered-red John Tomblin was when it took a senator three times to dumb down a question for him, only for him to not understand it.

I love how it took John Bardo 45 days to show support to Muslim students and only one day to show support to campus statues.

I love how John Bardo contributes to rape culture.

I love how John Bardo said that I was discriminating against him by believing that he doesn’t care for students.

I love how after reading this, I’ll probably get another notice of suspension from Teri Hall. But hey, here’s to free speech.

I love you more, Wichita State.

Taben Azad