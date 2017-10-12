Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball

Close Junior Tabitha Brown (left) high fives senior Mikaela Raudsepp (right) during the Shockers victory over UCF. (Oct. 1, 2017) Matt Crow

The Shocker Volleyball team has a lot on the line this weekend at Charles Koch Arena — a tiebreaker for the No. 1 spot in The American and the potential for Head Coach Chris Lamb’s 400th win.

Friday night, the No. 22 Shockers will face SMU. Both teams are 6-0 in AAC conference play.

WSU is 14-3 overall to SMU’s record of 12-5. The Mustangs are also 4-0 on the road season.

On Sunday, WSU faces Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes are 8-10 overall and 2-4 in the AAC.

If The Shockers go 2-0 over the weekend, Lamb will secure his 400th win at Wichita State in his 18th season.

Lamb has led the Shockers to a school record fourteen straight 20-win seasons.

The SMU game will be on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Tulsa game will be on Sunday at 1 p.m.