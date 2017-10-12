Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball
The Shocker Volleyball team has a lot on the line this weekend at Charles Koch Arena — a tiebreaker for the No. 1 spot in The American and the potential for Head Coach Chris Lamb’s 400th win.
Friday night, the No. 22 Shockers will face SMU. Both teams are 6-0 in AAC conference play.
WSU is 14-3 overall to SMU’s record of 12-5. The Mustangs are also 4-0 on the road season.
On Sunday, WSU faces Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes are 8-10 overall and 2-4 in the AAC.
If The Shockers go 2-0 over the weekend, Lamb will secure his 400th win at Wichita State in his 18th season.
Lamb has led the Shockers to a school record fourteen straight 20-win seasons.
The SMU game will be on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Tulsa game will be on Sunday at 1 p.m.
