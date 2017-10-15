Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Lamb reaches 400 wins at Wichita State with victory over Tulsa

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterOctober 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Head volleyball coach Chris Lamb reached 400 career wins at Wichita State University after a 3-0 win over Tulsa.

Honestly, there’s something about [400 career wins] that I really feel good about,” Lamb said. “Every one of them is at Wichita State.”

Lamb is in his 18th season at Wichita State. In his time with the Shockers, he holds a record of 14 consecutive 20-win seasons.

The older I’ve gotten, the more I have appreciated people having a very long career,” Lamb said. 

In 2016, Lamb coached the Shockers to their fourth Missouri Valley Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the tenth time.

Lamb is 400-159 overall and 8-0 in The American and went 228-78 in The Valley.

Lamb believes that there is no other place that he is meant to coach at and he has found a home at Wichita State.

“I like people that find a home. I want to be the coach at Wichita State, I don’t want anyone else to be the coach,” Lamb said. “Put me somewhere else and who’s gonna do this job? This is my job.”

Senior  Abbie Lehman and Emily Hiebert were redshirt Freshmen when Lamb hit his 300 career wins.

“When I came in I was nowhere near the player I am today,” Lehman said. “Hes taught me a lot volleyball wise and about the sport in general it has just been amazing.”

It was cool to be with him the last 100 [wins].”

Hiebert credits Lamb for helping her get out of her comfort zone.

He helped me so much. I came in and was just used to setting high balls and running after balls and setting,  but he helped w my footwork my hands,” Hiebert said.

“He has taught me so much about volleyball that I never knew existed.”

Wichita State swept Tulsa for Lamb’s 400th win. The No. 22 Shockers swept rival Tulsa on Sunday’s match up (26-24, 25-11, 25-12).

Lehman and junior Tabitha Brown share the spot for the most kills with 10 each. Freshman  Giorgia Civita led in digs with 15.

The Shockers will host Cincinnati on Oct. 20 and ECU on Oct. 22.

