Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

Ray Strunk, ReporterOctober 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Student+body+president%2C+Paige+Hungate%2C+speaks+during+the+SGA+session.
Student body president, Paige Hungate, speaks during the SGA session.

Student body president, Paige Hungate, speaks during the SGA session.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Student body president, Paige Hungate, speaks during the SGA session.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Beginning next year, all members of the Wichita State Student Government Association will be required to attend six, hour-long training sessions offered by the university.

The training sessions include Gender Diversity, Diversity in the Workplace, Safe Zone LGBTQ, Recognizing Microaggressions, Green Zone training hosted by Veteran Student Services, and a mental health training session hosted by the Counseling and Testing Center.

The Student Senate passed the resolution Wednesday with 33 votes in favor, three votes against, and four abstentions.

Freshman sen. Anisia Brumley said that the training is a great way for senators to learn about people and viewpoints that they may otherwise ignore.

“I think that a lot of our issues with communication and how we interact with each other a lot of the time comes from ignorance of each other’s culture,” said Brumley. “We’re not asking anyone to adopt a new culture or change ideology.”

“We need to understand that people think different ways and that’s okay.”

Fine Arts sen. Xan Mattek agreed, adding that the trainings “are a good reminder of sensitivities that you may not face every day.”

“It’s good to be reminded that other people feel differently than you, think differently than you, have different bodies than you, and have different minds than you,” Mattek said.

A few senators held reservations.

At-large sen. Jeremy Hoover said that mandatory training sessions are ineffective and that the time commitment is too burdensome.

“Requiring six hours of additional training is a lot for a senator,” Hoover said. “Requiring training such as diversity or LGBTQ, or whatever other trainings there are — requiring things like that don’t work. People don’t want to go to these trainings. It’s not teaching people anything.”

Hoover added that he believes a better alternative would be communication training.

“Communication training, for instance, would teach you to see someone for who they are rather than what color they are and I just think that’s much more important” Hoover said.

Returning Adult sen. Kathy Bond said that senators don’t have the time for additional mandatory training.

SGA chief of operations Kylen Lawless said that the resolution would not affect this session and that it will be enacted at the beginning of next year’s session.

Members of the SGA cabinet, including student body president Paige Hungate and vice president Breck Towner, completed diversity training in May following an alleged racially-charged incident involving Hungate’s parents and former student body president Joseph Shepard.

“Training can only go so far, though — actual implementation and change are necessary to truly impact and advocate for marginalized students,” Hungate said in a May 23 SGA statement.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
Phi Delta Theta under suspension, investigation for sexual misconduct at annual Luau event
Phi Delta Theta under suspension, investigation for sexual misconduct at annual Luau event
PHOTOS: Local High School Students Compete in Robotics Competition
PHOTOS: Local High School Students Compete in Robotics Competition
Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty
Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty
Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas
Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas

Other stories filed under Student Government Association

Students advocate for student advocate
Students advocate for student advocate
SGA doubles down on Las Vegas Shooting resolutions
SGA doubles down on Las Vegas Shooting resolutions
SGA postpones Las Vegas support resolution
SGA postpones Las Vegas support resolution
The Sunflower to begin livestreaming SGA meetings
The Sunflower to begin livestreaming SGA meetings
Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator
Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Campus

    How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    News

    Students advocate for student advocate

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Student Government Association

    SGA doubles down on Las Vegas Shooting resolutions

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Sports

    Underdog club soccer team dreams big

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Campus

    Wichita State officials decline interviews, defer to letter about enrollment

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    News

    SGA postpones Las Vegas support resolution

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Campus

    Headcount Padding: Wichita State reports largest student increase in state

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    News

    The Sunflower to begin livestreaming SGA meetings

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Campus

    Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

  • SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year

    Day in the Life

    First-generation student brings unique perspective to SGA