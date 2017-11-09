Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

Preseason accolades continue to pour in for Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorNovember 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Landry+Shamet+poses+during+Wichita+State%27s+media+day.+
Landry Shamet poses during Wichita State's media day.

Landry Shamet poses during Wichita State's media day.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Landry Shamet poses during Wichita State's media day.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Add to the list of preseason hype for Shocker sophomore point guard Landry Shamet. Shamet was named to the Naismith Trophy watch list Thursday morning.

Shamet was one of 50 players included on the preseason watch list. The award is given to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

The list will be cut from 50 to a midseason list of 30 players on Feb. 13. The winner will be announced April 1.

Shamet joins former Shockers Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet who appeared on preseason and midseason lists for the Naismith Trophy in 2014-15 and 2015-16. VanVleet appeared on the list three times, making the cut as a semifinalist in his sophomore season in 2013-14.

Brian Hayes
Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet breaks around a Newman defender during the charity exhibition game in Koch Arena.

Head coach Gregg Marshall indicated his sophomore point guard, Shamet, should see minutes in the Shockers’ season opener against the University of Missouri-Kansas City Friday. Shamet is recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot that required surgery in late July. He returned to action in the second of WSU’s exhibitions on Monday against Newman where he shot a perfect 3-3 from the field for eight points, two assists and two rebounds in limited minutes.

Pundits have given significant credit to Shamet, the former Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, naming him as a candidate to watch lists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Lute Olson Award, and the Bob Cousy Award.

Shamet is also included on the American Athletic Conference’s preseason first team.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period
Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period
Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA
WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period
Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period
Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA
WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Basketball Guide

    Pflugradt: Conference realignment—How do teams typically fare in their inaugural season?

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Basketball Guide

    Pflugradt: Will Gregg Marshall ever leave Wichita State?

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Basketball Guide

    Two stress fractures won’t define Shocker point guard Landry Shamet

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Basketball Guide

    5 players poised for a breakout season

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Columns

    Optimism is hurting Tobacco Free Wu & Me

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Men's Basketball

    NCAA Tournament favorite? ESPN’s BPI probability rankings say so.

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Cross Country

    Cross country finishes middle of the pack in Shockers’ first AAC Tournament

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    News

    The Sunflower recognized as second in Best of Show by Associated College Press

  • Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

    Columns

    Tobacco Free? Maybe.