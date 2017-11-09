Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

Preseason accolades continue to pour in for Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet

Close Landry Shamet poses during Wichita State's media day. Selena Favela

Selena Favela Landry Shamet poses during Wichita State's media day.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Add to the list of preseason hype for Shocker sophomore point guard Landry Shamet. Shamet was named to the Naismith Trophy watch list Thursday morning.

Shamet was one of 50 players included on the preseason watch list. The award is given to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

The list will be cut from 50 to a midseason list of 30 players on Feb. 13. The winner will be announced April 1.

Shamet joins former Shockers Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet who appeared on preseason and midseason lists for the Naismith Trophy in 2014-15 and 2015-16. VanVleet appeared on the list three times, making the cut as a semifinalist in his sophomore season in 2013-14.

Head coach Gregg Marshall indicated his sophomore point guard, Shamet, should see minutes in the Shockers’ season opener against the University of Missouri-Kansas City Friday. Shamet is recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot that required surgery in late July. He returned to action in the second of WSU’s exhibitions on Monday against Newman where he shot a perfect 3-3 from the field for eight points, two assists and two rebounds in limited minutes.

Pundits have given significant credit to Shamet, the former Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, naming him as a candidate to watch lists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Lute Olson Award, and the Bob Cousy Award.

Shamet is also included on the American Athletic Conference’s preseason first team.