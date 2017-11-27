Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Faculty Senate to address involuntary employee separation Monday

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorNovember 26, 2017

Dr. Ron Matson, dean of Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, takes notes during a faculty senate held in Clinton Hall.

Dr. Ron Matson, dean of Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, takes notes during a faculty senate held in Clinton Hall.

Dr. Ron Matson, dean of Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, takes notes during a faculty senate held in Clinton Hall.

The Faculty Senate is expected to discuss proposed policy changes regarding Wichita State’s employee separation terms and promotions for non-tenure-eligible faculty at Monday’s meeting.

Proposed policy changes will not be approved by the senate, but the body can vote to either endorse or not endorse the changes.

The Faculty Senate’s input will be considered by Human Resources and the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity.

 

Involuntary separation

The proposed policy would establish employment at Wichita State on an “at-will” basis, meaning “The University can separate an employee for any reason at any time,” and vice-versa, according to a draft of the proposal.

The provisions for involuntary separation state that any employee charged with a criminal offense — including tenured faculty, can have their employment terminated at the discretion of Human Resources and university leadership.

 

Non-tenure-eligible faculty promotion

A proposal to create a path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty, such as lecturers and instructors, will be discussed by the Faculty Senate for the second time, Monday.

The proposal would qualify non-tenure-eligible faculty for promotion after five years of employment.

The proposal has been brought to the Faculty Senate before and will have a second reading Monday.

 

Guest

Molly Gordon, assistant general counsel and chair of accessibility committee

 

When and Where

3:30-5 p.m. Monday

Clinton Hall 126

