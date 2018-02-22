Student Government requests crosswalk signs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wichita State Student Government Association is requesting “adequate and visible signage” for pedestrian crosswalks across campus.

The student senate passed the resolution Wednesday with the goal of increasing pedestrian safety and driver awareness.

Senator Shelby Rowell, who authored the resolution, said she was inspired by a Jan. 31 letter to the editor in The Sunflower from faculty member Kerry Jones, a lecturer in the English department. In the letter, Jones pointed out what she called a “terrible lack of visuals” on crosswalks that she said led to her getting a ticket for failing to yield at a crosswalk.

“Let both pedestrians and motorists know the score and be accountable,” Jones said in the letter to the editor. “Because after this morning, if I even get tapped in a crosswalk and no sign is posted, the bodily injury suit is coming to Wichita State.”

Rowell said she admired that Jones “felt empowered to make her voice known.”

“I want to respect that and have SGA do what we can to make sure everyone is safe,” Rowell said.

The resolution did not specify the signage requested, how much it would cost, or who would be paying for it.

Rowell said she expects the campus police department to make those decisions.

The student senate sent the request to WSU President John Bardo, Vice President of Finance Werner Golling, Director of the Physical Plant Bob Smith, Director of Facilities Planning Emily Patterson, and the campus police department.

The resolution passed, with Senator Walter Wright casting the only vote against it.