Shamet signs shoe deal

The former Shocker point guard signed with Nike.

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorOctober 3, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser covers his mouth as Wichita State guard Landry Shamet talks before tipoff against the Tulane Green Wave at Koch Arena. Shamet did not suit up.

Landry Shamet has agreed to sign a shoe deal with Nike.

Shamet, a former sophomore point guard for Wichita State, was drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN writer Nick DePaula reports that Nike has signed apparel contracts with more than half of the first round picks from the 2018 NBA Draft.

About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower. Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism. He has previously served as...
