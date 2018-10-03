Shamet signs shoe deal

The former Shocker point guard signed with Nike.

Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser covers his mouth as Wichita State guard Landry Shamet talks before tipoff against the Tulane Green Wave at Koch Arena. Shamet did not suit up.

Landry Shamet has agreed to sign a shoe deal with Nike.

Shamet, a former sophomore point guard for Wichita State, was drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN writer Nick DePaula reports that Nike has signed apparel contracts with more than half of the first round picks from the 2018 NBA Draft.