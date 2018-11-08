Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Lozada-Cabbage’s 21 points propel Shockers to blowout win

Marshall Sunner, ReporterNovember 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+senior+Sabrina+Lozada-Cabbage+celebrates+from+the+bench+during+the+season+opener+against+Arkansas-Pine+Bluff.
Wichita State senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage celebrates from the bench during the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Wichita State senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage celebrates from the bench during the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Wichita State senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage celebrates from the bench during the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Advertisement

Wichita State didn’t trail for a second in Tuesday night’s matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Shockers started the game on a 20-4 run from the tip-off.

With 2:40 seconds left in the first half, the Golden Lions just broke the double-digit point mark after a three-pointer.

Senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage scored a career-high 21 points in the blowout win for WSU. Lozada-Cabbage scored 19 points in the first half, outscoring the entire Pine Bluff offense.

“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates — they were finding me,” Lozada-Cabbage said. “It was my job to finish for them when I got the ball, so all the credit goes out to them.”

WSU Head Coach Keitha Adams said she was pleased with her senior’s performance, but still feels like “she needs to score more.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State’s Head Coach, Keitha Adams, speaks to Carla Bremaud during their game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 7, 2018.

“With our team this year, we’ve told her that if she gets the ball in the high post or the paint, then she needs to score for us,” Adams said. “I’ve been on her about that. She has a tendency of catching and looking to defer first.”

Freshman Jada Peacock provided more offense for the Shockers off the bench — scoring 11 points on 4-5 shooting. She also knocked down three out of four shots from behind the arc.

“I’ve been working on my shot in practice,” Peacock said. “I got some really good passes from my teammates, and they definitely helped my confidence.”

Peacock said she believes the win will “bring more energy” to the locker room.

“It’s big to start out with a win,” Peacock said. “It gets us the momentum we need to get going throughout the season.”

Lopsided victory aside, Lozada-Cabbage said WSU can’t get ahead of itself.

“We just have to stay humble,” Lozada-Cabbage said. “We have to keep working hard. It was a good win, but we just have to go to practice the next day and find out what we can do better.”

The Shockers will look to build a win streak when they take on former Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State’s Jada Peacock looks for a pass during their game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 7, 2018.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Barringhaus is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications. He was born in Michigan but quickly moved to Grapevine, TX. After graduation, Joseph attended a junior college, did a year of missionary work, and eventually ended up at Wichita State. Joseph’s love for sports is seen in his style of photography. If you’re at a sporting event at Wichita State, odds are you’ll see him glued to his camera ready for the next shot. Joseph plans to work for his home church in Texas and continue to work in sports photography after graduation.

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Favela plans to pursue photography.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Shockers tame Lions 76-39
PHOTOS: Shockers tame Lions 76-39
Shockers drop to 0-1 record for first time in Gregg Marshall’s tenure
Shockers drop to 0-1 record for first time in Gregg Marshall’s tenure
Haynes-Jones embraces senior leadership role
Haynes-Jones embraces senior leadership role
Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court
Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court
Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA
Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

PHOTOS: Shockers tame Lions 76-39
PHOTOS: Shockers tame Lions 76-39
Maya Brewer brings leadership and experience for WSU women
Maya Brewer brings leadership and experience for WSU women
Jada Peacock follows in her parents footsteps as a collegiate athlete
Jada Peacock follows in her parents footsteps as a collegiate athlete
Childhood rivals Bremaud, Faye now teammates
Childhood rivals Bremaud, Faye now teammates
Senior Cesaria Ambrosio chases pro dream
Senior Cesaria Ambrosio chases pro dream
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lozada-Cabbage’s 21 points propel Shockers to blowout win

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers drop to 0-1 record for first time in Gregg Marshall’s tenure

  • Lozada-Cabbage’s 21 points propel Shockers to blowout win

    Basketball Guide

    Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA

  • Lozada-Cabbage’s 21 points propel Shockers to blowout win

    Basketball Guide

    UTEP to WSU: Asia Henderson followed Keitha Adams to Wichita

  • Lozada-Cabbage’s 21 points propel Shockers to blowout win

    Basketball Guide

    Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage sees communication as key for WSU

  • Lozada-Cabbage’s 21 points propel Shockers to blowout win

    Basketball Guide

    Teddy Allen waits out NCAA eligibility