Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|December 8, 2018

Wichita+State%27s+Samajae+Haynes-Jones+defends+Oklahoma+guard+Jamal+Bieniemy.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones defends Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy.

Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones defends Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy.

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones defends Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones defends Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy.

Advertisement

Wichita State’s slow offensive start and dismal shooting quickly spiraled into WSU’s worst loss in more than a decade.

Shooting woes and season-high turnover numbers plagued WSU into the second half as the Sooners quickly turned an eight-point halftime lead into 20-plus in short time.

“Our youth snowballed on us,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones is fouled.

Oklahoma’s Rashard Odomes completed a two-handed slam, and Aaron Calixte hit a three-pointer, as the Sooners sunk eight shots in a row. The Shockers missed nine shots in a row from the field in that span, as Oklahoma’s lead surged to 28 points.

WSU guard Jamarius Burton finished a crowd-stopping dunk to end the Shockers’ scoring drought, but the effort was too little, too late.

“This group is sincere about the commitment defensively,” Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger said. “Guys understand their role, what they need to do to become effective defensively. It’s contagious.”

Marshall called Oklahoma a team that could make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re playing for more than ourselves,” Oklahoma guard Christian James said.

The Shockers lost to the Sooners for the second year in a row.

Oklahoma defeated WSU by 32 points. The loss was WSU’s worst of the season and worst loss in a decade.

The Shockers worst loss up to that point came to Missouri State in 2008. The Bears won the game by 24 points, the worst loss under Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was assessed a technical foul — his first of the season — in the final five minutes of the game.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Barringhaus is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma
Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double
Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Shockers hold indoor intrasquad meet
PHOTOS: Shockers hold indoor intrasquad meet
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma
Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Navigate Left
  • Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

    Men's Basketball

    Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

  • Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

    Men's Basketball

    Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three

  • Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

    News

    Wichita State adds $10 fee to ADA parking on game days

  • Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

    Men's Basketball

    Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double

  • Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

    Men's Basketball

    Stevenson, Haynes-Jones combine for 39 as Shockers dismantle Baylor

Navigate Right