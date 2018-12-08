Shockers suffer worst loss in more than a decade

Wichita State’s slow offensive start and dismal shooting quickly spiraled into WSU’s worst loss in more than a decade.

Shooting woes and season-high turnover numbers plagued WSU into the second half as the Sooners quickly turned an eight-point halftime lead into 20-plus in short time.

“Our youth snowballed on us,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said.

Oklahoma’s Rashard Odomes completed a two-handed slam, and Aaron Calixte hit a three-pointer, as the Sooners sunk eight shots in a row. The Shockers missed nine shots in a row from the field in that span, as Oklahoma’s lead surged to 28 points.

WSU guard Jamarius Burton finished a crowd-stopping dunk to end the Shockers’ scoring drought, but the effort was too little, too late.

“This group is sincere about the commitment defensively,” Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger said. “Guys understand their role, what they need to do to become effective defensively. It’s contagious.”

Marshall called Oklahoma a team that could make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re playing for more than ourselves,” Oklahoma guard Christian James said.

The Shockers lost to the Sooners for the second year in a row.

Oklahoma defeated WSU by 32 points. The loss was WSU’s worst of the season and worst loss in a decade.

The Shockers worst loss up to that point came to Missouri State in 2008. The Bears won the game by 24 points, the worst loss under Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was assessed a technical foul — his first of the season — in the final five minutes of the game.