What led to Wichita State’s 32-point loss to Oklahoma

Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis gets fouled during their game against the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

To say Wichita State struggled offensively against Oklahoma would be an understatement.

The Shockers shot 24 percent from the field. They missed 22 threes, and shot 18 percent from deep

While posting its worst shooting percentages in 21 years, WSU scored just 48 points against a team that was picked to finish second-to-last in Big 12 media polls.

“We calculated that we took 14 three-pointers with our toes on the NBA three-point line or behind the NBA three-point line,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said. “Many of these are by some guys who aren’t shooting great percentages or even decent percentages.

“Some of them from guys who haven’t hit a three-pointer all year long.”

Marshall said his biggest error was not telling players to think about the NBA three-point line at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. NCAA three-point lines were marked on the court.

NBA three-pointers are shot from 23-feet and 9 inches out from the basket, and NCAA three-pointers are shot from 20-feet and 9 inches out.

“We elected to show the world that we could hoist one from behind the three-point NBA line with no chance of going in,” Marshall said. “We were horrendous in our execution. Horrendous.”

The Shockers had five assists and 15 turnovers, combining for its worst assist-to-turnover ratio of the season. Samajae Haynes-Jones was held to two points on 0-9 shooting. He had a 0-2 assist-to-turnover ratio for the Shockers. Dexter Dennis was scoreless on six missed shots.

Erik Stevenson, who has averaged above 50 percent from the field in the three true home games this season, was scoreless on five missed shots.

In the second half against Oklahoma, WSU had just six made field goals from five different players. Forward Jaime Echenique had the only second-half three-pointer for the Shockers.

“We need to share the ball, but we’ve got to try and break the defense down and get to the paint, either by the pass or the drive, to get the defense to contract and find the open player,” Marshall said. “In the second half our inability to make a basket started to affect us on the defensive end.

“We basically stopped competing on the boards, stopped competing on the defensive end, and that’s your result.”