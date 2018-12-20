Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Life in prison ordered for ex-boyfriend of murdered WSU student

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor|December 20, 2018

The ex-boyfriend of a murdered Wichita State student will serve life in prison plus 43 months.

Dane Owens, 29, was convicted in November of first-degree felony murder and aggravated burglary in the 2016 shooting of 22-year-old Rowena Irani. 

Irani was a junior majoring in psychology. A Pakistan native, she moved to Wichita at age 10. At WSU, she was a student involvement ambassador.

She died Oct. 4, 2016, a day after her mother found her on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Owens’ life sentence includes parole eligibility after 25 years.

