Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
Geno Auriemma is out for Tuesday’s UConn-Wichita State game.
Auriemma will miss his second game in a row due to a stomach virus. Associate coach Chris Dailey will lead the Huskies in his place.
UConn has never lost an American Athletic Conference game in the league’s history. The Huskies have a 113-o record in the conference.
UConn won its only meeting with WSU last season 124-43.
