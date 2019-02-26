Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|February 26, 2019

UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey watches her team warm up on February 25, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.
UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey watches her team warm up on February 25, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Geno Auriemma is out for Tuesday’s UConn-Wichita State game.

Auriemma will miss his second game in a row due to a stomach virus. Associate coach Chris Dailey will lead the Huskies in his place.

UConn has never lost an American Athletic Conference game in the league’s history. The Huskies have a 113-o record in the conference.

UConn won its only meeting with WSU last season 124-43.

 

