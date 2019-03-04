Referendum voting open Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon
Voting on the Shock the Future student fee referendum runs from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Students are being asked to vote on a proposal to raise student fees by $6 a credit hour to fund campus facilities upgrades across all colleges. If the referendum passes, $20 million of the $38.6 million raised by the fee increase will go towards the construction of a new business building, Woolsey Hall.
Ballot links will be sent to students’ myWSU email accounts Monday morning. If students wish to vote in person, there are a number of polling locations that will be open at the following times:
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday
- Rhatigan Student Student Center, First Floor
- Clinton Hall, Lobby
- Hubbard Hall, Center Lobby
- Ablah Library, Lobby / Foyer
2 – 6 p.m. Monday
- Shocker Hall, Lobby
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday
- Rhatigan Student Center, First Floor
- Clinton Hall, Lobby
- McKnight Art Center
- Hubbard Hall, Center Lobby
- Jabara Hall
- Lindquist Hall
- Devlin Hall
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday
- Rhatigan Student Center, First Floor
- Clinton Hall, Lobby
- McKnight Art Center
- Ahlberg Hall, South Lobby
- Jabara Hall
Ablah Library, Lobby / Foyer
To read all of The Sunflower’s reporting on the referendum, click here. According to the Shock the Future website, results will be announced by 6 p.m. Wednesday on “official social media channels.”
Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower. Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college. Kelly...
