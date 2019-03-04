Referendum voting open Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon

Voting on the Shock the Future student fee referendum runs from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Students are being asked to vote on a proposal to raise student fees by $6 a credit hour to fund campus facilities upgrades across all colleges. If the referendum passes, $20 million of the $38.6 million raised by the fee increase will go towards the construction of a new business building, Woolsey Hall.

Ballot links will be sent to students’ myWSU email accounts Monday morning. If students wish to vote in person, there are a number of polling locations that will be open at the following times:

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday

Rhatigan Student Student Center, First Floor

Clinton Hall, Lobby

Hubbard Hall, Center Lobby

Ablah Library, Lobby / Foyer

2 – 6 p.m. Monday

Shocker Hall, Lobby

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday

Rhatigan Student Center, First Floor

Clinton Hall, Lobby

McKnight Art Center

Hubbard Hall, Center Lobby

Jabara Hall

Lindquist Hall

Devlin Hall

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday

Rhatigan Student Center, First Floor

Clinton Hall, Lobby

McKnight Art Center

Ahlberg Hall, South Lobby

Jabara Hall

Ablah Library, Lobby / Foyer

To read all of The Sunflower’s reporting on the referendum, click here. According to the Shock the Future website, results will be announced by 6 p.m. Wednesday on “official social media channels.”