Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Tulsa ends Wichita State’s season in AAC first round

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|March 8, 2019

Wichita+State+senior+Cesaria+Ambrosio+looks+to+drive+during+their+game+against+UConn+on+Feb.+26%2C+2019+at+Koch+Arena.+%28Photo+by+Kh%C3%A1nh+Nguy%E1%BB%85n%2F+The+Sunflower.%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

Tulsa ends Wichita State’s season in AAC first round

Wichita State senior Cesaria Ambrosio looks to drive during their game against UConn on Feb. 26, 2019 at Koch Arena. (Photo by Khánh Nguyễn/ The Sunflower.)

Wichita State senior Cesaria Ambrosio looks to drive during their game against UConn on Feb. 26, 2019 at Koch Arena. (Photo by Khánh Nguyễn/ The Sunflower.)

Khánh Nguyễn

Wichita State senior Cesaria Ambrosio looks to drive during their game against UConn on Feb. 26, 2019 at Koch Arena. (Photo by Khánh Nguyễn/ The Sunflower.)

Khánh Nguyễn

Khánh Nguyễn

Wichita State senior Cesaria Ambrosio looks to drive during their game against UConn on Feb. 26, 2019 at Koch Arena. (Photo by Khánh Nguyễn/ The Sunflower.)

Wichita State was ousted in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Uncansville, Connecticut on Friday.

For the second straight season, the Shockers’ season came to an end in the first round of the conference tournament. Tulsa, the No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 seed Wichita State 61-50. It was the second meeting between the two teams in four days.

Wichita State drew the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament with a 5-13 conference record.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: ,

About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
Shockers in position to draw the six seed in the AAC tournament
Shockers in position to draw the six seed in the AAC tournament
How a crazed Shocker basketball fan helped Carl Hall see clearly
How a crazed Shocker basketball fan helped Carl Hall see clearly
Bredbennner thrown from game, Shockers drop game at Oklahoma State
Bredbennner thrown from game, Shockers drop game at Oklahoma State
‘I’ve improved as a basketball player, and grown as a man’: Seniors McDuffie, Haynes-Jones reflect on Wichita State careers
‘I’ve improved as a basketball player, and grown as a man’: Seniors McDuffie, Haynes-Jones reflect on Wichita State careers

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win
UConn draws a large crowd, Wichita State plans to use it as a turning point to attract a new following
UConn draws a large crowd, Wichita State plans to use it as a turning point to attract a new following
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
No. 2 UConn obliterates Wichita State in first-ever Koch Arena visit
No. 2 UConn obliterates Wichita State in first-ever Koch Arena visit
Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
Navigate Left
Navigate Right