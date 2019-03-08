Tulsa ends Wichita State’s season in AAC first round

Wichita State senior Cesaria Ambrosio looks to drive during their game against UConn on Feb. 26, 2019 at Koch Arena. (Photo by Khánh Nguyễn/ The Sunflower.)

Wichita State was ousted in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Uncansville, Connecticut on Friday.

For the second straight season, the Shockers’ season came to an end in the first round of the conference tournament. Tulsa, the No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 seed Wichita State 61-50. It was the second meeting between the two teams in four days.

Wichita State drew the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament with a 5-13 conference record.