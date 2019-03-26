Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Desai: There will be no business referendum to pay for the new building

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor|March 26, 2019

Business+Dean+Anand+Desai+attends+a+grant+announcement+at+Bank+of+America+Monday.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Desai: There will be no business referendum to pay for the new building

Business Dean Anand Desai attends a grant announcement at Bank of America Monday.

Business Dean Anand Desai attends a grant announcement at Bank of America Monday.

Selena Favela

Business Dean Anand Desai attends a grant announcement at Bank of America Monday.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Business Dean Anand Desai attends a grant announcement at Bank of America Monday.

There is no plan for a second referendum for just business students, Business Dean Anand Desai said Monday at an announcement ceremony for a $250,000 grant for the new business school.

Wichita State administrators had said before that if a campus-wide referendum were to fail — which it did — a second, business-student-only referendum with a larger per-credit-hour fee increase was a possible next step.

Desai said that a plan for how to generate the additional $20 million needed to reach the $50 million goal is still in the works.

The plan may include reallocations of university funds, but “I don’t want to speculate,” Desai said.

“There’s nothing fixed.”

A new plan for the additional $20 million will be unveiled by the end of the spring semester, Desai said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Contributors
Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor

Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower.

He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is...

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

Bank of America donates $250,000 to new business school, will not count towards remaining $20 million needed for construction
Bank of America donates $250,000 to new business school, will not count towards remaining $20 million needed for construction
WSU: Trump executive order threatening federal money for violating free speech won’t affect university
WSU: Trump executive order threatening federal money for violating free speech won’t affect university
Sen. Moran says he doesn’t have enough information, authority to address potential conflicts of interest at WSU
Sen. Moran says he doesn’t have enough information, authority to address potential conflicts of interest at WSU
WSU lands $2 million grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration
WSU lands $2 million grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration
WSU, YMCA signs vandalized Thursday
WSU, YMCA signs vandalized Thursday

Other stories filed under Local

Bank of America donates $250,000 to new business school, will not count towards remaining $20 million needed for construction
Bank of America donates $250,000 to new business school, will not count towards remaining $20 million needed for construction
Weekend Preview — March 21-23
Weekend Preview — March 21-23
Weekly Preview — March 18
Weekly Preview — March 18
New trail highlights African American history in Kansas
New trail highlights African American history in Kansas
Episcopal Diocese of Kansas ordains former WSU campus ministry director bishop
Episcopal Diocese of Kansas ordains former WSU campus ministry director bishop
Navigate Left
Navigate Right