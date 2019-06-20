KBOR approves Wichita State presidential search profile

At its Wednesday meeting, the Kansas Board of Regents approved a profile that will be used in the search for Wichita State University’s next president.

A sort of job description, the profile was crafted by Wheless Partners — the firm hired by WSU to help find its next president. It was prepared based on input from members of the presidential search committee, and from members of the public at a series of forums.

The firm plans to send the profile out to potential candidates to solicit applications.

The first seven pages of the profile summarize Wichita State’s various departments, interests, and developments — including those on Innovation Campus. A presidential job description and preferred attributes are explained across the next two pages.

The document says the next president will “position Wichita State to compete in today’s market, while maintaining what’s unique to current culture.”

Under “presidential attributes,” the document says WSU’s next president should be “willing to advance the university’s mission while embracing transparency and accountability.”

Click here to see the full document.

WSU is searching for a new president after its 13th, John Bardo, died of a chronic lung condition in March. The search process is closed, meaning candidates will not be announced or publicly visit campus.

