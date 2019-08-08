Women’s basketball releases full non-conference schedule

Wichita State team members celebrate after Carla Bremaud ties the game against Missouri State on November 10 in Charles Koch Arena.

On Monday, Wichita State women’s basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

With the reveal, the team has four true road games, a tournament in Puerto Rico, and a total of seven home games.

For a second straight season, the Shockers will host Division-II opponent Missouri Southern for its preseason exhibition game on Nov. 4. WSU kicks off the regular season against former Missouri Valley foe Northern Iowa for the home opener on Nov. 9.

On November 11, the Shockers will see its first road test when the team travels to Tulsa for a matchup with Oral Roberts. A home game takes place against Southern on Nov. 17, but it’s back to the road on Nov. 20 for a second-straight matchup with LA Tech, whom the Shockers beat a season ago in Charles Koch Arena.

For the first time since 2013, WSU will play Oklahoma during non-conference play on November 30. Before the team welcomes the Big 12 foe, the Shockers will host Houston Baptist Nov. 25.

Missouri State is on the schedule once again, even if the teams are in different conferences. On Dec. 4, WSU travels to Springfield to continue its rivalry with the Bears. After, the Shockers get a first-time meeting with Eastern Michigan on December 7, before concluding the away-slate at Creighton on December 14.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Dec. 16, and Grambling State, Dec. 30, round out the remainder of the home games for WSU. The final two home games come as part of the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic, where the Shockers will play Montana State, Dec. 20, and Virginia Tech, Dec. 21.

Times and television information will be announced in September.