AAC volleyball preseason rankings unveiled, Shockers come in at No. 7
The American Athletic Conference released its preseason volleyball rankings Thursday night. Wichita State, a team that features 11 newcomers and eight freshman, was picked to finish seventh in the conference out of 12 teams.
UCF, who went undefeated in conference play last season, was picked to win the conference. The Knights received eight first place votes. Cincinnati was picked to finish second after receiving four first place votes.
Cincinnati outside hitter Jordan Thompson, and reigning AAC player of the year, was picked unanimously to win the award again in 2019.
The Shockers kick off their season at the Penn State Classic, which runs from Aug. 30-31. Conference play starts on Sept. 27 with a road match against Tulsa.
It's here! The 2019 #American_VB 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹 sees @UCF_Volleyball at the top of the rankings, followed closely by @GoBearcatsVB!
📝: https://t.co/YiNnZudbSK pic.twitter.com/5zZjHbyFGv
— American Volleyball (@American_VBall) August 22, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Sunner is a sophomore majoring in communications with an open emphasis, and minoring in sport management....
Leave a Reply