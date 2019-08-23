Shocker's head coach Chris Lamb gives instruction to his team during their exhibition against Kansas University on Aug. 17 in Charles Koch Arena.

Shocker's head coach Chris Lamb gives instruction to his team during their exhibition against Kansas University on Aug. 17 in Charles Koch Arena.

Shocker's head coach Chris Lamb gives instruction to his team during their exhibition against Kansas University on Aug. 17 in Charles Koch Arena.

AAC volleyball preseason rankings unveiled, Shockers come in at No. 7

The American Athletic Conference released its preseason volleyball rankings Thursday night. Wichita State, a team that features 11 newcomers and eight freshman, was picked to finish seventh in the conference out of 12 teams.

UCF, who went undefeated in conference play last season, was picked to win the conference. The Knights received eight first place votes. Cincinnati was picked to finish second after receiving four first place votes.

Cincinnati outside hitter Jordan Thompson, and reigning AAC player of the year, was picked unanimously to win the award again in 2019.

The Shockers kick off their season at the Penn State Classic, which runs from Aug. 30-31. Conference play starts on Sept. 27 with a road match against Tulsa.