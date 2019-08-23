Bremaud, France take 3rd place at U20 European basketball championship

Wichita State freshman Carla Bremaud crosses a defender over during their game against Houston on Jan. 20, 2019 at Koch Arena.

Earlier this month, sophomore guard Carla Bremaud participated in the U20s Women’s European Championship for her home country of France. The Angers native contributed to France’s third-place finish. The team fell to Italy in the semifinals.

Around May, Bremaud received a call from the coaching staff of Team France and was invited to try out for the U20 France National team. After surviving a series of cuts, Bremaud made the final 12-player roster.

“I was really, really happy because that was one of my goals at the start of the year,” Bremaud said of making the team. “Also, France is one of the big countries in Europe for basketball, so it was pretty nice.”

Bremaud suited up in six of Team France’s seven games and averaged 9.8 minutes and 3.4 points per game in the tournament. Bremaud had her best game in the group stage against the Netherlands, as she tallied 11 points and had a plus-minus rating of plus-23 while on the court.

Despite shooting the ball successfully in her freshman season at Wichita State, Bremaud was never able to find her three-point rhythm in the tournament, going five for 27 from beyond the arc.

Throughout the course of the tournament, WSU assistant coach Ewa Lakowska kept fans updated on Bremaud and France’s successes via Twitter.

“It’s really nice to have someone who is supporting you all the time,” Bremaud said of her coach.

This season, WSU will have few upperclassmen on its roster. Bremaud said she hopes her experience with Team France will help her become a team leader in her second season.

“This will definitely help my leadership,” Bremaud said. “The experience will help me become a better teammate for this upcoming season as well.”