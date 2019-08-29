Women’s tennis releases schedule for upcoming season
Earlier this week, the women’s tennis program released its schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
After finishing last season with a record of 14-10, the Shockers are looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out on the tournament last year for the first time in the past ten years.
WSU will open up the season with the Drake Invitational from Sept. 13-15, which will be the first of four tournaments during the fall season.
During the spring season, the Shockers will take part in eleven home matches, starting with a matchup against Kansas State on January 31. The Shockers will have 15 road opponents with the marquee matchups against Kansas and Oklahoma, who both reached the NCAA Super Regionals this past season.
In total, WSU will face eight different American Athletic Conference opponents throughout the season with six of those matchups coming at home and two matches on the road.
Sean Marty
