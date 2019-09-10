Koskei, Flowers earn runner of the week honors

Wichita State runners Winny Koskei and Ben Flowers were both named the American Athletic Conference’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Both individuals won their respected races during the J.K. Gold Classic on Saturday in Augusta. Koskei won the women’s contest, a 4k race, with a time of 13:48.5. Flowers won the men’s 6k race with a time of 18:38.2.

Koskei isn’t new to this honor, as she won the 2018 AAC Runner of the Year award, however, this honor is the first in Flowers’ career. Flowers is also the first male since Joe Harter in 2017 to earn this honor.

The Shocker cross country team returns to action Sept. 27 in Emporia for the Emporia State Invitational. The Shockers will also run the day after in the Bill Dellinger Invitational, putting them up against multiple nationally ranked teams.