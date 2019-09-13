Lamb: Damadj Johnson is “day-to-day”

Recent Indiana State transfer Damadj Johnson is listed as “day-to-day,” according to head volleyball coach Chris Lamb.

Lamb addressed Johnson’s ankle injury on Thursday after the Shockers’ home opener against No. 13 BYU, stating she “just started” rehab out of a walking boot.

“With those kind of injuries, you really don’t know a time table,” Lamb said. “She just started rehab today (Thursday) out of a boot, so we don’t know how long she’ll be out.

“I’d say she’s day-to-day.”

Johnson was injured in the first set against San Jose State last weekend during the Mustang Challenge. Later that set, she could be seen on crutches with ice wrapped around her ankle. Lamb stated it was a “high ankle sprain.”

Redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor has been replacing Johnson thus far while she’s out for injury.

WSU continues the Shocker Classic on Friday with a matchup against Virginia Commonwealth at 7 p.m. The game will be held at Charles Koch Arena.