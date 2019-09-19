Women’s basketball releases full conference schedule

Wichita State gaurd Ashley Reid defends the ball against SMU on feb 17 at Charles Koch Arena. (photo by Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State gaurd Ashley Reid defends the ball against SMU on feb 17 at Charles Koch Arena. (photo by Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State gaurd Ashley Reid defends the ball against SMU on feb 17 at Charles Koch Arena. (photo by Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State has released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Shockers open up conference play against the powerhouse, UConn Huskies in the final match-up between the two schools. Earlier this summer, UConn announced its’ departure as they will return to the Big East starting in the 2020-2021 season.

Wichita State will have its home opener against Tulane on January 5 in Charles Koch Arena. Last season, the Shockers went 1-0 against the Green Wave.

In the middle of the season, WSU will host three straight home games when Tulsa, Temple and USF come to Koch Arena in January.

The Shockers will close out the home conference schedule with a contest against Cincinnati on February 29. This season WSU will honor three seniors, Maya Brewer, Raven Prince, and Ashley Reid during senior day.

WSU will conclude the season in Uncasville, Connecticut for the American Conference Tournament from March 6-9. Last season the Shockers were bounced in the first round by Tulsa.

Last season the Shockers went 5-11 in conference play with an overall record of 12-18. After having a roster with many newcomers, this season the Shockers will have ten returners and only five newcomers.