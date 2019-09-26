Kylie Lipetzky resigned Thursday from her position as SGA chief of operations (COO). She was first appointed as interim COO in June.

Kylie Lipetzky resigned Thursday from her position as SGA chief of operations (COO). She was first appointed as interim COO in June.

Lipetsky resigns as SGA chief of operations, hopes to return as senator

Kylie Lipetzky, chief of operations for Student Government Association, announced her resignation at Wednesday’s meeting.

While Lipetzky said serving in the COO role since June has been a great learning experience, she felt that she was not the most capable person for the position.

“After reflection and various conversations, I have realized that I feel I am not the most qualified candidate for this position,” Lipetzky said. “I will be stepping down due to additional time constraints and lack of experience within the governmental relations field.”

Lipetzky said she sees her resignation as an opportunity for someone else to utilize the chief of operations role who has the adequate experience.

SGA officially announced Lipetzky’s resignation Thursday morning on its Facebook page.

“Lipetzky filled her role as Chief of Operations thoroughly and added a unique perspective to the Cabinet and she will be sorely missed,” read the announcement, signed by SGA spokesperson Mackenzie Haas.

Stressing her dedication to SGA and constituents, Lipetzky said she plans to apply for a vacant at-large senator position.

“This position has brought me to realize that I am a lot more passionate about what senate does than the current position I am in,” she said. “I do not feel as though I am making the impact and influence on constituents in cabinet like I imagined, and find myself knowing I could do that as a [senator].”

SGA is currently accepting applications for the COO position at wichita.edu/sga.

Student Body Vice President Michael Bearth could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. It’s unclear how many people applied for the COO position this summer.

Liberal Arts and Sciences Sen. Zachary James said he understands Lipetzky’s resignation and hopes to see her return.

“I’m glad she’s staying in SGA and planning on becoming a senator,” James said.