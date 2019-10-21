Mike Pompeo to visit Wichita State Friday

Mike Pompeo meets with The Sunflower in November 2016. At the time, Pompeo, who is now U.S. Secretary of State, was a Kansas congressman.

Mike Pompeo meets with The Sunflower in November 2016. At the time, Pompeo, who is now U.S. Secretary of State, was a Kansas congressman.

Mike Pompeo meets with The Sunflower in November 2016. At the time, Pompeo, who is now U.S. Secretary of State, was a Kansas congressman.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Wichita State University Friday amidst continued speculation that he is considering a 2020 Senate run for retiring Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat.

Pompeo, who represented Wichita in Congress before being tapped for the Trump administration, has become a top adviser of the president.

Pompeo will be in Kansas Thursday and Friday, joined by Ivanka Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Pompeo, who co-founded a Wichita-based aviation company before joining Congress, will tour the Textron Aviation facility on WSU’s Innovation Campus. It is unknown whether he will be joined by the first daughter.

Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr visited WSU for a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement.