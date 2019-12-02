Women’s basketball wins nail-biter against Sooners

Wichita State players celebrate from the bench after scoring a three against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Nov. 30 inside Charles Koch Arena.

After getting off to an 0-2 start to the season, the Wichita State women’s basketball team has reeled off four consecutive games. On Saturday, the Shockers knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners 88-83.

WSU came out firing in the first half, outscoring the Sooners 50-37. Right before the halftime buzzer sounded, sophomore Guard Seraphine Bastin hit a half-court shot.

WSU was outscored 46-38 in the second half, but held off the Oklahoma surge. Now on a solidified winning streak, Head Coach Keitha Adams acknowledged after the game that she’s no fan of losing.

“It feels great — losing is miserable. I’m very unhappy when we lose,” Adams said. “We are just really working hard on playing our strengths.”

Adam said she has been stressing to her players the importance of learning what the game of basketball has to teach them.

“Something we talked about on our team is that you have to be students of the game,” she said.

Against OU (4-3), the Shockers turned over the ball 14 times, but had five steals and 30 rebounds. WSU shot 52% from the field and 55% from three.

Adams took issue with the team’s 23 fouls.

“We waste a lot of energy on our timing — we take off too soon,” she said.

Up next, the Shockers travel to Missouri State on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.