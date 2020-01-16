Shockers overcome 15-point deficit, defeat Tulsa at home

Wichita State has now won back-to-back games after defeating Tulsa on Wednesday, 57-46, overcoming a 15-point deficit in the process. The Shockers came back after leaving the half down by 13 (28-15) to pulling off the conference win.

The Shockers struggled early in the first quarter, and even started the game with two technical fouls because the clock was not turned on during tipoff. To add to the slow start the Shockers finished with a total of four points in the first quarter. Head Coach Keitha Adams remarked on the oddity and low scoring half.

“Thirty-one years of coaching I never had a start off with two technicals,” Adams said. “We really struggled in the first half especially blocking shots.”

The Shockers first half was abysmal with the Shockers shooting 1-8 on three point shots and a 24.1% on field goals. They allowed the Golden Hurricanes to shoot 4-9 on 3 pointers and 33.3% from the field.

After half time the Shockers came out as a different team.

They finished the game shooting 37.3% on field goals, 71.4% on free throws, and 27.3% on three points. They also had five blocks and seven steals. The Shockers defeated the Golden Hurricanes by only taking the lead once throughout the course of the game.

“It’s a sight of a good team,” Adams said. “We played well, but we didn’t shoot well I would like our turnovers were twenty-one that was to many.”

Up next, the Shockers play Temple at home on Sunday. The game is scheduled to tip at 2 p.m.