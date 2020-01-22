USF snaps WSU’s 3-game winning streak

Senior Ashley Reid goes up for a basket while USF defenders jump to block the shot during the game on Wednesday.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team’s three-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday as they fell to USF at home by a score of 56-50. With the loss, the Shockers drop to 11-8 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

The Shockers struggled out of the gate and ultimately trailed 27-21 after 20 minutes. WSU responded in the second half, though, as they finished the third quarter on a 15-1 run to take a 40-34 lead entering the fourth quarter. Ultimately, though, they couldn’t finish the job.

For the game, the Shockers shot just 32% and 35% (6-17) from behind the arc. Ashley Reid scored WSU’s lone bench point. Combined, the bench went 0-14 from the field.

Mariah McCully and sophomore guard Carla Bremaud led the way offensively for WSU. The duo combined for 37 points on 13-29 shooting, while the rest of the team tallied 13 points on 5-27 (19%) shooting. McCully finished the game with a team-high 21 points, three rebounds, and one assist. Breamud tallied 17 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

The Shockers also struggled on the glass, getting outrebounded by USF, 41-28. WSU was effective on the offensive boards, though, winning that battle 13-12. Those offensive rebounds were only able to produce seven points while the Bulls racked up 13 second-chance points.

Up next, the Shockers travel down to Houston, Texas, on Saturday for a matchup against the Cougars inside Fertitta Center. Tip is expected to be at 2 p.m.