News in brief (Week of March 9)

WSU employees getting additional email security

Starting Monday, Wichita State employee emails will have added protections to guard against phishing scams. Any email from outside of the WSU email system will have a yellow bar displayed at the top of an email warning users.

This measure is being taken due to increased phishing attempts, according to the university.

Student emails will not have this warning at this time.

KMUW Democracy on Tap this week

KMUW is hosting their monthly Democracy on Tap discussion on Tuesday. This month’s topic is the coronavirus, and the discussion comes shortly after Gov. Laura Kelly announced the first positive case of the virus in the state.

Panelists for this month’s event include WSU Student Health Services Director Camille Childers, WSU environmental health historian George Dehner, infectious disease consultant Margaret Hagan, and Sedgwick County Health Department epidemiology program manager Kaylee Hervey.

The free event will be held at Roxy’s Downtown at 5:30 p.m.

Sarah Deer to speak on campus

Sarah Deer, professor of women, gender & sexuality studies in the University of Kansas’ School of Public Affairs & Administration, will be the keynote for the WSU Gender & Sexuality Conference this week.

According to an event announcement, Deer will speak about “the crisis of interpersonal and sexual violence in Native America” on Friday at 4 p.m. in Rhatigan Student Center 233.