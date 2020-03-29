Wichita State lands high school prospect Chaunce Jenkins

Wichita State landed its second commitment in as many days as Chaunce Jenkins announced his intentions to become a Shocker Sunday.

Yesterday, graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert announced that he would end his career as a graduate transfer at WSU.

Jenkins is a three-star guard coming out of high school, according to Rivals.

He’s a 6-4 guard out of Virginia who will provide WSU with some depth in the backcourt following the departures of guards Noah Fernandes, Jamarius Burton, Grant Sherfield, and Erik Stevenson.

Jenkins is an under-the-radar prospect who ultimately chose the Shockers over Southern Miss, Lipscomb, UNC Wilmington, and Quinnipiac.

Jenkins will bring some much-needed depth to the backcourt and will most likely start off as Tyson Etienne’s backup. The only other guards on the roster are Etienne, Gilbert, and Dexter Dennis.

With Jenkins’s commitment, the Shockers now have five scholarships remaining for the 2020-21 season as they look to round out the roster.