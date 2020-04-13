SGA voting open through Wednesday

Voting for this week’s Student Government Association election runs from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Ballot links were sent to student emails and can also be found at wichitastatesga.simplyvoting.com.

Just two executive tickets are running this year, compared to last year’s four. Maribel Sánchez and Courtney Price-Dukes are running for president and vice president, respectively. Rija Khan and Mackenzie Haas are also running for president and vice president, respectively.

Voting for college-specific, at-large, and special constituency senators are also on the ballot.

Last year, just 16.2% of the student electorate voted. Current President Kitrina Miller and Vice President Michael Bearth won by just 26 votes. In 2018, just 12.3% of students voted in the election when a single executive ticket was running.