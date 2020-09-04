Maya Brewer inks first professional contract

Wichita State's Maya Brewer drives the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Former Wichita State guard Maya Brewer has landed her first professional contract with ETHA Egnomis located in Engomi, Cyprus.

ETHA Egnomis is currently in Division A of the Cypriot Championship which is the highest level of basketball in Cyprus. Last season, ETHA Egnomis finished the season with a 6-6 record in 12 games played.

After arriving at WSU following two seasons at State Fair Community College, Brewer was able to make an impact during the 2019-20 season, averaging 6.3 points and shooting 41.1% from the field.