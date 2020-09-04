Maya Brewer inks first professional contract
Former Wichita State guard Maya Brewer has landed her first professional contract with ETHA Egnomis located in Engomi, Cyprus.
ETHA Egnomis is currently in Division A of the Cypriot Championship which is the highest level of basketball in Cyprus. Last season, ETHA Egnomis finished the season with a 6-6 record in 12 games played.
After arriving at WSU following two seasons at State Fair Community College, Brewer was able to make an impact during the 2019-20 season, averaging 6.3 points and shooting 41.1% from the field.
