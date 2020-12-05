Shockers stay perfect, survive close call from Southern

Wichita State junior Carla Bremaud drives to the basket during the game against Southern on Dec. 4 at Koch Area.

Wichita State Women’s Basketball defeated Southern University on Friday, 57-53, picking up its third straight win to open the season. This is the second time in Head Coach Keitha Adams’ tenure that the Shockers have started 3-0.

The game was close throughout with WSU taking a 30-24 lead into halftime. Over the final 4:30 of the half, the Shockers only scored four points but were able to maintain a six-point advantage.

Southern utilized a 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to five points. WSU sophomore DJ McCarty was able to clinch the Shocker victory as she nailed a pair from the line with 11.8 seconds left.

McCarty was able to lead the way offensively for WSU, finishing the game with 11 points along with six assists and four rebounds.

Adams said that this wasn’t one of the team’s better games, but that the victory can serve as a learning experience.

“We’ve got a lot of areas that we need to improve,” Adams said. “But it was a good game for us to learn from and we got the win so I thought that was the positive.”

WSU once again had only eight players available for the game, due to injuries and COVID-related issues. Given the shortened roster, Adams said it has limited what she can do, especially on the defensive end.

“Right now we’re playing differently than what we normally would be in terms of playing zone the whole first half,” Adams said. “This is a team that drives the ball so well that you play in man (defense), you find yourself in some serious foul trouble. I’ve always been one to mix up our defenses and right now we’ve not been able to do some of these things that we normally would.”

The Shockers were able to find success offensively, shooting 44.7% from the field but struggled from downtown, only going 20% on three-pointers.

Adams said what Southern did defensively impacted the Shockers’ offense throughout.

“One of the things I think they do a pretty good job of is pressuring and getting you further out and away from the basket. They’re also good at pushing your post players and getting them further away from the basket. There were some times where I think that was effective. They definitely are scrappy and physical so you have to be physical back.”

Of the eight players that were available for Friday’s game, four (Shamaryah Duncan, Ene Adams, Asia Strong, Rachel Johnson) are new to Wichita State.

Adams said the first three games were important in getting the newcomers accustomed to the system and a different level of basketball.

“I think any win, it gives kids confidence,” Adams said. “Right now we’ve also got some new players that we’re trying to get to learn our system. We’ve just got to keep working and keep getting better and our newbies will keep getting more and more comfortable and confident. It just takes time.”

The Shockers will host Northern Iowa on Sunday inside Charles Koch Arena at 5 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.