Women’s Basketball conference opener postponed

Head coach Keitha Adams talks to the team during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 10.

Wichita State women’s basketball conference opener against Tulsa has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday.

The date and game time of the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

The program had previously dealt with COVID-related issues within the program, limiting them to nine players early on in the season but had not had any postponements up to this point.

The Shockers are now slated to begin conference play against Tulane on Dec. 19 unless the program goes on pause. Tip-off is 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.