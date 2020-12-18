Women’s basketball has second straight game postponed

Wichita State junior Rachel Johnson gets ready to shoot the ball during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 10.

Wichita State women’s basketball game against Tulane has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Friday.

The date and game time of the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

The Shockers have now two straight games postponed, as its conference opener against Tulsa was delayed on Tuesday.

WSU is now slated to begin conference play against SMU on Dec. 23 unless more postponements ensue. Tip-off is 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.