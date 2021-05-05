KBOR to name next WSU president tomorrow

Lindsay Smith, Editor in Chief|May 5, 2021

Morrison+Hall+on+the+campus+of+Wichita+State+University.

FILE PHOTO/JOSEPH BARRINGHAUS

Morrison Hall on the campus of Wichita State University.

The Kansas Board of Regents will gather tomorrow on campus to elect and name the university’s next president, according to a meeting notice from KBOR.

The Regents will meet at 10 a.m. in Beggs Ballroom located in the Rhatigan Student Center. The announcement will be livestreamed via this link. A press conference with the president-elect will follow.

This announcement follows a months-long closed search process after the sudden resignation of former President Jay Golden in September. No presidential candidates or finalists names were released to the public.

 

 