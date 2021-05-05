KBOR to name next WSU president tomorrow

The Kansas Board of Regents will gather tomorrow on campus to elect and name the university’s next president, according to a meeting notice from KBOR.

The Regents will meet at 10 a.m. in Beggs Ballroom located in the Rhatigan Student Center. The announcement will be livestreamed via this link. A press conference with the president-elect will follow.

This announcement follows a months-long closed search process after the sudden resignation of former President Jay Golden in September. No presidential candidates or finalists names were released to the public.