KBOR to name next WSU president tomorrow
The Kansas Board of Regents will gather tomorrow on campus to elect and name the university’s next president, according to a meeting notice from KBOR.
The Regents will meet at 10 a.m. in Beggs Ballroom located in the Rhatigan Student Center. The announcement will be livestreamed via this link. A press conference with the president-elect will follow.
This announcement follows a months-long closed search process after the sudden resignation of former President Jay Golden in September. No presidential candidates or finalists names were released to the public.
In all reality, WSU’s reputation with the community is damaged. There are numerous shocker graduates who would not send their children to WSU. This university has chosen money and sports over improving academics and supporting community students. Good luck, there is alot of restructuring to do.