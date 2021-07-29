AAC announces conference pairings for 2021-22 women’s basketball season

Wichita State junior Asia Strong makes a pass during the game against Temple on Feb. 5 at Koch Area.

The American Athletic Conference announced the scheduling model and conference pairings for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season on Thursday.

Similar to men’s basketball, the conference will return to its pre-COVID schedule structure, with a 16-game league schedule. Each team will face six opponents twice and four opponents once, with a split of two games at home and two games on the road against the singular opponents.

Wichita State will face Houston and SMU only at home, Cincinnati and Temple on the road only, and UCF, ECU, Memphis, USF, Tulane and Tulsa both home and away.

The Shockers schedule for the 2021-22 season is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

Wichita State Conference Pairings

Home and Away:

Central Florida

East Carolina

Memphis

South Florida

Tulane

Tulsa

Home Only:

Houston

SMU

Away Only:

Cincinnati

Temple