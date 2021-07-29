University+reviewing+new+mask+requirement+and+what+it+means+for+WSU

Wichita State is reviewing the new mask requirement issued by Governor Laura Kelly yesterday, a WSU release stated. The new mandate— which goes into effect Aug. 2— requires all state employees in state facilities to wear a mask no matter their vaccination status.

It is still unknown whether the university will re-implement a mask policy, but the release said the information will be communicated to campus as soon as possible. This news comes less than a week before pre-session classes are slotted to begin— many of them in-person.

The university initially rescinded all COVID guidance in early April, following a decision made by the Sedgwick County commission to remove all local health orders.