Shockers look to build off strong spring season

The Wichita State Cross Country program is ready to surprise some people following a successful season last spring. Both teams return standouts junior Jed Helker, and fifth year senior Yazmine Wright for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s team lost top runner Winny Koskei to graduation. Koskei is a three time conference champion for the Shockers

in the 6K. Wright finished fifth last year in the AAC. Wright said she would personally like to finish higher in conference than she did last year and make all-region due to the opportunity to get to run in a regional meet this season.

Head Coach Kirk Hunter said that losing runners like Koskei will be hard for the women to overcome, but a championship in conference is still possible.

“We were losing people left and right in terms of graduation so the young people really have to step

it up, and in this league it’s going to be really tough to you know get up to that level but last year they didn’t think our girls could get second and they did,” Hunter said.“I like the fact that the girls like to prove people wrong and hopefully they’ll do it again this year.”