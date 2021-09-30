Women’s Basketball releases full conference schedule

Wichita State senior Mariah McCully talks to junior Seraphine Bastin during the game against Northern Iowa on Dec. 6 at Koch Area.

Wichita State has released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Shockers will play a 16-game schedule in the American Athletic Conference play, four games fewer than last year’s 20-game conference slate.

WSU will open conference action with at home against Houston (Jan. 5), before going on a two-game road trip against South Florida (Jan. 9) and Cincinnati (Jan. 13).

AAC play concludes with a quick trip to Tulsa on Feb. 27, while the home finale will see Tulane come to town on March 2. The Shockers will host eight conference games this season and will have a combined total of 15 home games, including the non-conference slate.

WSU will conclude the season in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Conference Tournament from March 7-10.

Tip times and television information will be released in the coming weeks.

Full Conference Schedule

Jan. 5 – Houston

Jan. 9 – @USF

Jan. 13 – @Cincinnati

Jan. 16 – Memphis

Jan. 22 – @Tulane

Jan. 25 – East Carolina

Jan. 29 – UCF

Feb. 2 – @Temple

Feb. 6 – Tulsa

Feb. 9 – @East Carolina

Feb. 12 – SMU

Feb. 16 – @UCF

Feb. 19 – @Memphis

Feb. 23 – USF

Feb. 27 – @Tulsa

March 2 – Tulane