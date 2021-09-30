Women’s Basketball releases full conference schedule
Wichita State has released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Shockers will play a 16-game schedule in the American Athletic Conference play, four games fewer than last year’s 20-game conference slate.
WSU will open conference action with at home against Houston (Jan. 5), before going on a two-game road trip against South Florida (Jan. 9) and Cincinnati (Jan. 13).
AAC play concludes with a quick trip to Tulsa on Feb. 27, while the home finale will see Tulane come to town on March 2. The Shockers will host eight conference games this season and will have a combined total of 15 home games, including the non-conference slate.
WSU will conclude the season in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Conference Tournament from March 7-10.
Tip times and television information will be released in the coming weeks.
Full Conference Schedule
Jan. 5 – Houston
Jan. 9 – @USF
Jan. 13 – @Cincinnati
Jan. 16 – Memphis
Jan. 22 – @Tulane
Jan. 25 – East Carolina
Jan. 29 – UCF
Feb. 2 – @Temple
Feb. 6 – Tulsa
Feb. 9 – @East Carolina
Feb. 12 – SMU
Feb. 16 – @UCF
Feb. 19 – @Memphis
Feb. 23 – USF
Feb. 27 – @Tulsa
March 2 – Tulane
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Marty, a senior from St. Louis, is currently majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis and...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.