Wichita State cruises to second straight win against Alcorn State

The Wichita State women’s basketball won their second straight game against Alcorn State University. The Shockers won 90-49.

WSU took an early lead in the first quarter to finish 22-8. The Shockers cruised through the rest of the game getting 25 points off of turnovers, with 18 turnovers coming from the first half alone.

During the third quarter, the Shockers recreated their success from the first quarter to open up and keep furthering their lead finishing the quarter with a combined 29 points and ending with 75-33.

Wichita State created 18 points off of fast breaks and 20 off of second chance points.

Junior guard Seraphine Bastin led the shockers with 15 points, five assists, and three steals making it a team high on the night. Junior forward Jane Asinde followed with 14 points and 11 rebounds in her second straight double-double of the season.

Junior guard Carla Bremaud and senior forward Asia Strong both scored eight points for the Shockers.

The Shockers pressured to create 55 rebound opportunities and 90 points. This created a team high for the season thus far.

Wichita State will face Northwestern State University at Charles Koch Arena, Monday Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.