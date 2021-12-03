McCully’s 24 points helps leads women’s basketball to best start in program history

The Wichita State Women’s Basketball team is off to their best start in program history. The Shockers picked up their fourth consecutive win against Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, improving to 7-1 0n the season.

“This is a really good win against a good quality team,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said.

Adams recalled that during past years, Oral Roberts “took us out to the woodshed.” Adams said the Shockers played a little behind which is not a common game plan for them.

“We played behind, that allowed us to stay out on their guards, instead of giving up three’s we rolled the dice and said we were going to play behind,” Adams said.

Senior guard Mariah McCully scored 24 points, a team and personal high. McCully used her running game to her advantage.

“In the beginning of the game it was kind of obvious that our running game was there, so I just figured I would run with the posts,” McCully said. “I just decided to run today, and I think I’m going to keep running.”

Senior forward Asia Strong got the rebound to open up the scoring for Wichita State.

Strong did not have a big game against Northwestern State.

“Last game, I just brushed it off, I didn’t want to keep thinking about it,” Strong said. “I was kind of upset at how I performed, but I was thinking just bounce back this game, go hard, rebound, play defense and let the game come to me.”

Strong came out of this game with a double-double, her first of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s how she can help our team is by really rebounding, she (Strong) started us off really good and set the tone for us early,” Adams said.

Freshman forward Jane Asinde did not reach a double-double, but finished with eight points, However, she grabbed 13 rebounds which is a season high for her.

During the last four minutes of the game, the Shockers ran down the clock and had a 6-0 run in with 1:46 left in the game.

Adams said that sticking to the game plan was the reason they won.

“Today’s game, I like (that) we executed the game plan,” Adams said. “I feel like we had a good understanding from start to finish and we didn’t let any of their guards get going,”Adams said.

The Shockers will play at South Dakota University on Saturday, Dec .4 at 1 p.m.

“We’re getting ready to go on a road trip against a really good team, this is going to be another opportunity to play another good team on their court,” Adams said.