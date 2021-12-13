Women’s Basketball continues perfect start at home

After a week off due to finals, the Wichita State women’s basketball team defeated Grambling State on Saturday, 77-47, continuing their perfect start (6-0) inside Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers also tied its best start through 10 games in school history, with a record of 8-2, joining the 1982-83, 1996-97, 1998-99 and 2013-14 teams.

WSU used a 18-0 second quarter run to cruise to the victory over GSU. DJ McCarty provided a team-high 18 points off the bench, with 13 of those points coming in the second half.

The Shockers shot a season-best 49.2% from the field, while also going 6-11 on three-pointers. WSU was also effective defensively, holding Grambling to just 33.3% shooting and 6-of-23 from long range. The Shocker defense also collected 13 steals and scored 36 points off turnovers.

“Honestly our players have been burning the midnight oil, with getting through finals,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Yesterday’s practice we looked a little zombish, they’ve been having a lot they’ve been having to get done as students and the great news is finals are over and we came out today and felt we had a pretty decent showing.”

The Shocker offense showed no rust in transition, scoring 19 fast break points. Adams said when WSU’s offense goes up tempo, it’s been effective early on this season. The effectiveness of the transition offense helped offset 18 turnovers.

“I think for our team, it’s been good for us to play up tempo and in transition,” Adams said. “We just need to sometimes make a little better judgement on it but I like that we’re doing that. I thought that we got our running game going a little better.”

McCarty once again led the charge in transition, reaching double figures for the fifth time this season. The sophomore guard collected three steals and also pushing the pace off those turnovers.

“I think as a team we were really impressed because we took a week off from playing, we emphasized in practice getting up and down the court, making layups,” McCarty said. “I think all that transferred over too.”

WSU’s 30-point victory came without the team’s second-leading scorer, Jane Asinde. In her first year with the Shockers, Asinde is close to averaging a double-double with 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds through nine games but was inactive on Saturday due to a dental procedure.

“She’s been a great addition,” Adams said of Asinde. “She’s got a natural ability in her jumping ability that has maybe another couple levels in the elevator. She plays around the rim, she’s got good hands, she rebounds it well. The awesome thing about her is she’s got some toughness and she wants to play.”

The Shockers eight wins so far this season are the most for Adams since she took over the program in 2017. Adams said that she has had fun coaching this group, which isn’t always the case for coaches.

“They’re a great group of gals, they like each other, they’ve got a good vibe with one another. So, for me it’s been a fun bunch to be around,” Adams said. “I enjoy our team and I enjoy being with them and you don’t always feel that way as coaches, it’s not always like that.”

The Shockers will take on North Texas in Denton, Texas on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.